Delhi Hospital Diagnoses 3 Patients With Avascular Necrosis: Report

Delhi's BLK Super Speciality Hospital has reported three cases of Avascular Necrosis (AVN) in patients.

Delhi's BLK Super Speciality Hospital has reported three cases of Avascular Necrosis (AVN) in patients who recently recovered from Covid.

Among these three patients (age between 32 to 40 years), two are under medication while one had to undergo surgery.

Avascular Necrosis (AVN) is the death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply. A broken bone or dislocated joint can interrupt the blood flow to a section of bone.

Also called Osteonecrosis, it can lead to tiny breaks in the bone and lead to bone's eventual collapse.

Top health expert dealing with patients suffering from AVN blames it on the overuse of steroids and calls it as 'steroid-induced necrosis of bone.'

Dr Ishwar Bohra, Senior consultant, Joint replacement Surgeon, Centre for orthopaedics, BLK institute for Bone, joint replacement told ANI, "AVN is a post-COVID-19 sequela. Like other post COVID sufferings, recently we are seeing in the bone and joint-segment Avascular necrosis of the femoral head because lots of steroids rich in use in the Covid treatment. It is not an immediate effect and may take 3 months to one year time to show steroids effect in the joints."

"Steroids make bones soft and cartilage starts collapsing and reduces blood supply too. It is steroid-induced necrosis of bone", said Dr Ishwar Bohra.

Recently patients are queuing up complaining of joint pains and the expert suggests not to neglect them at all, especially the hip and shoulder pain.

"Hip pain that is not settling within six weeks or three weeks of medical treatment need to undergo MRI. In Delhi, two we have to offload the patient and take them to absolute rest, whereas in stage three surgery is required", he said.

The cost of this treatment where an operation is required can amount to Rs 3-4 lakhs.

In post-COVID-19 outbreaks several patients suffered from various fungal infections such as mucormycosis, candida other than most common pain, breathing difficulties, hyperlipidemia, malaise and fatigue, and hypertension.

In India, Mumbai reported three AVN cases after which Delhi added up the count of the cases.

India reported 34,703 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 111 days. Active cases declined to 4,64,357, as per the Union Health Ministry today.