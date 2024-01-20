Delhi's Babar Road Signage Defaced, Fringe Group Puts 'Ayodhya Marg' Poster

Activists of the fringe outfit glued a poster with 'Ayodhya Marg' written over Babar Road signage.

Fringe outfit which calls itself "Hindu Sena" on Saturday defaced the signage for Babar Road in Central Delhi, demanding that it should be renamed.

Activists of the fringe outfit glued a poster with 'Ayodhya Marg' written on it.

An official of New Delhi Municipal Council or NDMC said they are getting the poster removed and will file a police complaint in the matter.

Meanwhile, the so-called 'Hindu Sena' president Vishnu Gupta said the outfit has been demanding for a long time that the name Babar Road should be changed.



