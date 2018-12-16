Delhi's Air Quality May Soon Slip Into 'Very Poor' Category

The overall PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 140.

Delhi's air quality may soon become 'very poor', even as authorities said pollution levels could reduce due to increasing wind speed. According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) was 'poor' on Sunday, just points below the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The overall PM2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre) levels were recorded at 140 and the PM10 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometre) level at 238, SAFAR said.

The national capital recorded its best air quality ('moderate' category) in over two months on Thursday after rains washed away pollutants.

On Sunday, 18 places recorded 'very poor' air quality and 12 recorded 'poor' air quality, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded very poor air quality while Noida and Faridabad recorded 'poor category'.