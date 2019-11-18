Delhi's Air Quality Improves To 'Moderate' Category, Schools Re-Open

However, some of the areas continue to remain in the "poor" category.

The air quality in Delhi improved significantly today with many areas recording Air Quality Index (AQI) in the "moderate" category.

However, some of the areas continue to remain in the "poor" category.

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the major pollutants PM 2.5 was recorded at 188 and PM 10 at 174 in Lodhi Road, Aya Nagar docked at 103, Burari crossing at 183 and CRRI Mathura road recorded 192 air quality levels.

AQI in areas such as ITO (215), Dwarka sector 6 (226) and Jahangirpuri (249) still remains in the "poor" category.

The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory; 101-200 is moderate; 201-300 falls under the category of poor. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous category'.

"It was very difficult to even step out of the house last week, but from two days, though air quality is still bad but we can at least take a walk outside," a Delhi resident said.

Harish Pandey, another Delhi resident, said: "Today, the quality of air is better. But it will still take a few more days for pollution levels to come down further. Many factors have led to this deterioration of air -- festivals, traffic and stubble burning have harmed the environment badly."

All private and government schools in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) reopened today, days after being closed due to the rise in pollution levels. Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had announced that all private and government-run schools in the national capital will remain closed until November 15 due to the deteriorating air quality in the city.

