Delhi Woman Shot At While Trying To Stop Fight Between Man, Wife: Cops

A 21-year-old woman was shot when she tried to stop a fight between a husband and his wife in outer Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday.

They said Rachna was shot around 10 pm on Friday when she intervened to stop the fight between Javed and his wife in Narela's Sector B2.

On Thursday, Javed had left his wife at her parents' home but returned to take her back forcibly. His wife refused, leading to a fight between them, said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (Outer North Delhi).

The neighbour Rachna intervened to stop the fight but Javed shot her and ran away, Mr Sharma said.

She is undergoing treatment and recovering at a hospital.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, police said.

Police are trying to arrested Javed, described as a "bad character" by the Narela police station. He works as a supplier of bread to general shops.

