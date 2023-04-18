Delhi Woman Found Dead In Her House, Suicide Suspected

A 20-year-old woman has been found hanging at her house in south Delhi's Devli village with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.
The woman's husband informed the police about the incident on Monday evening, a senior police officer said.
Harsh (21) told the police that his wife hanged herself to death from the ceiling fan with a saree, the officer said.
No suicide note has been recovered and the body has been sent to AIIMS for post-mortem, police said, adding the couple got married six months ago.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)