Delhi Woman Dies While Trying To Prevent Man From Entering Her House

The woman collapsed while she was hitting the intruder to prevent him from coming inside.

Delhi | | Updated: July 10, 2018 00:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Woman Dies While Trying To Prevent Man From Entering Her House

The woman's neighbours told the police that she was a heart patient and diabetic (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 65-year-old woman died yesterday while attacking a man who allegedly tried to barge into her house in Delhi's Shastri Nagar area, the police said.

It is suspected that Kalu, 26, a mentally challenged man, tried to barge into Gayatri Devi's residence at around 5 pm with an intention to steal, a police officer said.

Devi collapsed while she was hitting Kalu to prevent him from coming inside, he added.

Kalu was apprehended from the spot and is currently in police custody.

The cause of Devi's death is not yet clear, the police officer said.

Devi ran a tea stall in front of her residence, he said.

Her neighbours told the police that she was a heart patient and diabetic.

For more Delhi stories, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi Womanwoman diesDelhi crime

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................