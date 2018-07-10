Delhi Woman Dies While Trying To Prevent Man From Entering Her House

The woman's neighbours told the police that she was a heart patient and diabetic (Representational)

A 65-year-old woman died yesterday while attacking a man who allegedly tried to barge into her house in Delhi's Shastri Nagar area, the police said.

It is suspected that Kalu, 26, a mentally challenged man, tried to barge into Gayatri Devi's residence at around 5 pm with an intention to steal, a police officer said.

Devi collapsed while she was hitting Kalu to prevent him from coming inside, he added.

Kalu was apprehended from the spot and is currently in police custody.

The cause of Devi's death is not yet clear, the police officer said.

Devi ran a tea stall in front of her residence, he said.

Her neighbours told the police that she was a heart patient and diabetic.

