Delhi Witnesses Moderate Fog In Morning, Clear Skies Ahead

The national capital witnessed moderate fog on Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 7.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Palam observatory recorded visibility of 300 metres while at Safdarjung, it was 700 metres, a MeT department official said.

The weatherman has predicted clears skies throughout the day, the official said, adding that the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 18 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was poor at 355 at 9.40 am.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.