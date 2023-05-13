Delhi Man Dies After Being Hit With Blunt Object On Head

The man collapsed after he was allegedly hit on the head with a blunt object.

A 40-year-old man died early on Saturday after he was allegedly hit on the head with a blunt object in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said.

The police received a PCR call at 12.48 am regarding a body being found in East Babarpur's Prem Gali. Upon reaching the spot, the police found the body of Deep Kamal and sent it to GTB Hospital for post-mortem, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Initial inquiries revealed that Kamal had a quarrel with Dinesh Verma, Pawan and Himanshu. Originally hailing from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, they all lived in East Babarpur on rent, he said.

Kamal collapsed after he was allegedly hit on the head with a blunt object and the accused fled the spot. It is suspected that they quarrelled after drinking alcohol, the police said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered. A team has been sent to Firozabad to nab the accused, DCP Tirkey said.

