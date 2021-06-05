Delhi Records Maximum Temperature At 33.4 Degrees Celsius; Humidity At 44 Per Cent

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was 23.4 degrees Celsius in the morning. (File)

The mercury in the national capital on Saturday settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius after a windy evening made the weather pleasant. The city had registered a low of 26.1 degrees Celsius on Friday and a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius.

In the morning, mercury had dropped by a few notches, as the minimum temperature had settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. Till 8:30 am, 4.9 mm of rainfall was recorded, while the relative humidity was 63 per cent in the morning, according to a MeT official.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official reading of the city, was 23.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, four notches below the normal, he said.

According to the IMD website, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius late evening, with a relative humidity of 44 per cent. The evening in the city was quite windy making the weather pleasant.

The weatherman had forecast partly cloudy sky with very light thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph towards afternoon and evening.

