Delhi To Get Temporary Relief From Intense Heat, Rains Likely

Delhi weather: Skies will be cloudy and rain is expected today in the national capital.

Delhi will see cloudy sky and light rain today, the weatherman has predicted, bringing relief from the scorching heat.

According to the Delhi's meteorological station, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 40 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 per cent. The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or thunderstorm during the day.

On Thursday, the temperature was brought down to 35 degrees Celsius after squall and drizzle. The minimum temperature was recorded in the day at 25.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature settled at 41 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels oscillated between 28 and 57 per cent, a weather official said.

Delhi weather has seen temperatures soaring to the mid-40s over the last few days. On Tuesday, Palam recorded a sizzling high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, equalling the record high of April 25, 1970.

(With inputs from PTI)

