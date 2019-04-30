Thunderstorm Likely In Delhi Today: Weather Department

Skies are expected to be partly cloudy, the weather department said.

People in Delhi could get some respite from the sweltering heat on Tuesday as the Met department has predicted thunderstorm and dust storm in the city.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

Skies are expected to be partly cloudy, the IMD added.

Over the last week, Delhi has been witnessing temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded was 23 degrees Celsius and humidity was 23 per cent.

