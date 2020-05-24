Delhi Temperature Likely To Exceed 45 Degree As Heatwave Intensifies

The minimum temperature in Delhi would be around 26 degrees Celsius. (File)

Delhi and its adjoining regions will not get relief from the scorching heat till May 29 as the temperature is likely to be above 45 degrees Celsius for the next few days, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, the minimum and the maximum temperatures in the capital would hover around 26 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius today.

The weatherman said the temperature in Delhi for the next four days would oscillate between 45 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius and after that, the region is expected to be battered by rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, there was a slight increase in the pollution levels of the capital today. As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI docked at 176 in the morning, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

SAFAR said that PM10 pollutants in Delhi were recorded at 214, and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 81.