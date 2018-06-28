Rains Bring Delhi Temperature Down, Monsoon Predicted Tomorrow

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat.

Monsoons are likely to hit Delhi tomorrow. As a bonus, however, Thursday morning's pre-monsoon showers cheered the city up, bringing great relief from the scorching summer heat. "The minimum temperature in the morning was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.



The MeT has predicted more thundershowers during the day. "The sky will be generally cloudy with moderate rain and thundershowers. Storms with gusty winds were also likely," the official said.



There was 20.4 mm of rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 91 per cent.





Wednesday's maximum temperature settled at 37.5 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees, two notches below the season's average.

The monsoon has reached few parts of north India, including east Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

Rain and thundershowers were also observed at several places in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that monsoon further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat region, East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and entire Jammu and Kashmir.

The MeT has predicted June 29 as the normal onset date for monsoon in Delhi.



