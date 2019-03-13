Rain, Thundershowers Likely In Delhi Today

Delhi weather: Skies will be partly cloudy and light rains and thundershowers expected today.

Rain and thundershower is expected in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad later in the day today, the India Meteorological Department said.

Cloudy sky conditions prevail in Delhi-NCR today due to the presence of fresh western disturbance approaching Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the weather department, the skies will be partly cloudy and there is a likelihood of light rains and thundershowers towards evening and night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 25 and 14 degrees respectively.

"Under the influence of fresh western disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow would occur over western Himalayan region and isolated over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on March 13," the Met Department said.

"Its intensity and distribution will increase thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow would occur over Western Himalayan Region and isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on March 14; and will decrease significantly on March 15," it added

Thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on March 13 and March 14.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settling at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.8 degrees, three notches below the normal, said a Meteorological (MeT) Department official.

The humidity oscillated between 96 and 34 per cent.

Monday's maximum and minimum temperatures were 28.4 degrees Celsius and 12.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.



(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)