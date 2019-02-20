Rain, Thundershowers Likely In Delhi-NCR Tomorrow: Private Forecaster

Delhi and adjoining Noida and Gurgaon is likely to experiene rain tomorrow.

Delhi saw light rain today and weather experts have predicted that rain will intensify in Delhi-NCR on February 21 as cyclonic circulation will move towards Haryana and Punjab, reports news agency ANI.



According to private weather monitor Skymet, many parts of Delhi and NCR area will receive light to moderate rain and thundershower activities and these on and off rains will continue lashing the northern region till February 22.

"There are also bright chances of a hailstorm at one or two places, but the intensity will remain on the lower side," Skymet added.

Today, the minimum recorded temperature in Delhi was 14 Degree Celsius. The sky will be generally cloudy with chances of light rain, the weather office said.

Light rain, fog in the national capital led to delay of at least 12 trains of the Northern Railways.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm, lightning and gusty winds have also been predicted at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, and Chandigarh tomorrow.

The centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the overall air quality in New Delhi is in the 'moderate' category today.

"The air quality is expected to remain in same category for tomorrow. A fresh western disturbance is approaching the Delhi region while associated strong winds are expected to disperse the pollutants but boundary layer height, which is still low, will counter the positive impact. Hence, air quality will remain in higher end of 'moderate' to lower end of 'poor' till February 22," it said.



(With Inputs From ANI)