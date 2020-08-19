Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Neighbouring Districts. Temperature Falls

Delhi witnessed heavy rain in early hours of Wednesday.

Delhi and its neighbouring districts of Ghaziabad and Noida witnessed heavy rain in early hours of Wednesday. The sudden morning showers led to a dip in the temperature, bringing relief to the city residents who were facing sultry weather for a few days.

The Indian Metrological Department has predicted heavy rain and cloudy sky for the national capital today.

#WATCH: Rain lashes parts of Delhi; visuals from Rajaji Marg.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted, 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/HyIKKjb47B — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Skymet weather in a late night tweet said that Delhi and parts of northern India will witness rain for the next 24 hours.

"During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains are possible over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, HimachalPradesh, Karnataka, Kerala," Skymet weather tweeted.

The rain sent social media into overdrive, with many people sharing videos and images on Twitter and Facebook.