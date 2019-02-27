Hailstorm, Thundershower Likely In Delhi Today: Weather Department

Delhi likely to see hailstorm, rain, thundershower today, says Met office. (Representational)

People in Delhi woke up to a cold morning with minimum temperature recorded at seven degrees Celsius, several notches below the season's average. According to the weather department, rain, thundershower with hailstorm is likely during the day.

"Generally cloudy sky, with possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershower accompanied with hailstorm or lightning are expected during the day," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told news agency IANS.

Strong surface winds and rain and hailstorm over the past few days have washed away significant amount of pollutants. The air quality thus has improved in Delhi and neighbouring Gurgaon and Noida. The overall air quality in the city at 9 am today was 106, which falls under the 'moderate' category.

Tuesday's maximum temperature settled at 21 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average while the minimum was recorded at 10.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Apartments in Noida's Sector 93, Sector 137 and Yamuna Expressway were among the hailstone-covered areas earlier in February.

Earlier this month, Noida, near Delhi, looked like a snowy town with roads and highways covered in hailstones. It was after nearly a decade that Delhi and neighbouring areas saw such heavy hailstorm. The rare event inspired many to compare Noida to hill towns such as Manali and Shimla.



(With Inputs From IANS, PTI)