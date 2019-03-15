More Rain Likely In Delhi Today: Weather Department

The minimum temperature will be around 11 degrees, says weather department.

Delhi and its neigbouring Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are likely to see another spell of rain on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the rain is likely to occur due cyclonic circulation formed over Rajasthan and a trough extending up to southwest Uttar Pradesh. Hailstorm accompanied by gusty winds are also expected to hit the regions today.

The weather department has forecasted that minimum and maximum temperatures will be around 11 degrees and 26 degrees Celsius, with humidity oscillating between 85 and 88 per cent.

"By the afternoon of March 15, the weather will start clearing up over Delhi-NCR and bright sunshine can be witnessed. Due to northerly cold winds, both day and night temperatures may fall marginally," said Skymet Weather,a private weather forecasting agency.

The agency said, from March 16, we expect a gradual increase in day and night temperatures. By March 17 or 18, day temperatures of Delhi-NCR may touch the 30-degree mark," the agency said.

"By March 21, on the day of Holi, we expect day temperatures to cross 30 degrees. Also, there will be another western disturbance which may give isolated light rain close to Holi," it added.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, while the maximum was 24.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.