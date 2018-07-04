Humidity Level Shoots Up To 90 Per Cent In Delhi After Overnight Rains

Delhi's weather forecast for today predicts a chance of light rains and thundershowers (File Photo)

Overnight rainfall in parts of Delhi shot up the humidity level this morning to as high as 90 per cent, a weather official said.

However, the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the official said.

The weather forecast for the day is a partly cloudy sky with a chance of light rains and thundershowers later today.

About 5.1 mm rainfall was recorded in Delhi overnight till 8:30 AM today and relative humidity was 90 per cent, a MeT Department official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius in the evening today.

The minimum temperatures recorded at other weather stations were -- Lodhi Road 23.2 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 25.5 degree Celsius, Ridge 24.4 degree Celsius and Palam 26.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum and minimum temperatures had settled at 36.7 and 23.6 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday.