Evening Rain In Delhi Brings Relief From Summer Heat For Residents

The rain and cloudy sky also led to a dip in temperature in Delhi.

Light rain and strong winds brought down the temperature in parts of Delhi and its nearby areas for today.

As soon as wind speed picked up and the sun gave way to clouds and rain, people in the national capital took to Twitter to share their excitement about the pleasant weather.

The rain started at around 4.10 pm.

Neighbouring cities of Noida and Ghaziabad also reported strong winds and a dip in temperature.

Earlier this week, Delhi had recorded the hottest day in May in 18 years as Rajasthan's Churu touched 50 degrees Celsius.

Mercury in parts of Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had oscillated between 46-48 degrees Celsius as many parts in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir recorded temperatures in the mid-40s.