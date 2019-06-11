Delhi To See Dust Storm In Afternoon Today, Light Rainfall In Some Parts

Delhi weather: Light rainfall has been forecast for areas in north-west, south-west Delhi.

After cloudy skies in the morning, Delhi will see a dust storm today afternoon, weather officials said. Thunderstorm with light rainfall or very light rainfall has been forecast for areas in north-west Delhi and south-west Delhi.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

"The city registered a minimum of 30.4 degrees Celsius today. In Palam, the observatory recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius," an official said.

Traces of rain were also recorded in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area in the morning.

On Monday, the mercury touched 48 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Palam area - creating a record-high temperature in June. The highest-ever temperature in Delhi was 48.4 degrees Celsius which was recorded on May 26, 1998. In May 2016, Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded India's highest-ever temperature of 51 Celsius.

The temperature, however, was lower at Safdarjung, roughly 14 km away. The temperature recorded there was 45.6 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung observatory, reading of which is considered official for the city, had recorded a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

North India is struggling under an unrelenting heat wave. Last week, Rajasthan's Churu remained the hottest in the country and recorded a temperature of 50.3 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave is declared when temperature remains at 45 degrees and above for two days running. It gets the "severe" tag when mercury touches 47.

(With Inputs From PTI)