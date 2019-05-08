Delhi Temperature Expected To Cross 40-Degree Mark

Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius. (FILE)

Delhi woke up to a hot Wednesday morning, with the maximum temperature expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered as the official figure for the city, said the minimum temperature has settled to be at an expected 23.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 AM was 39 per cent.

The weather official has predicted mainly clear skies with dusty winds during the day.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.2 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degree Celsius.

