Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 27.3 Degrees Celsius

Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach up to 37 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 63 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies for the day.

The national capital had witnessed a warm Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum was 27 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) was 121 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

