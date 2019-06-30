Light Rain Predicted In Delhi On Tuesday: Weather Department Officials

"Delhi could witness rainfall activity from July 2," an official said (Representational)

Delhi witnessed a hot and humid Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 42.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

It drizzled in some parts of Delhi on Sunday while Narela received light rain, Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, he said.

The humidity level oscillated between 39 to 42 per cent.

The same weather conditions are likely to prevail on Monday but there could be respite from Tuesday, Mr Srivastava said.

"Delhi could witness rainfall activity from July 2. This will keep the temperature below 40 degrees Celsius in the coming week," he said.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 42 and 32 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday," he added.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city was 42.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 30 degrees Celsius.

