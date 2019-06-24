Delhi Likely To Witness Cloudy Sky, Light Rain Today: Weather Department

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. (FILE)

Delhi woke up to a humid morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The weatherman has predicted a cloudy sky and light rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds for Delhi today.

Humidity in Delhi was recorded at 74 per cent.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 40.5 degrees Celsius and recorded a low of 28.6 degrees Celsius, with no traces of rainfall.