Delhi Likely To Witness Cloudy Skies, Receive Light Rain Tomorrow

Delhi saw a hot and humid day on Thursday. (PTI file photo)

Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky tomorrow with the possibility of light rains and thundershowers, even as the national capital saw a hot and humid day on Thursday.

Temperature in Delhi settled at 36.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, three notches above the normal. The minimum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, a meteorological (Met) department official said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 88 and 57 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted cloudy sky for Friday with possibility of light rains and thundershowers.

Maximum temperature in Delhi tomorrow is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius, an official said.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, and a low of 27 degrees Celsius.

