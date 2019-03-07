Chilly Morning In Delhi, Minimum Temperature Settles At 10 Degree Celsius

Delhi weather: The air quality index is in moderate category.

People in Delhi woke up to a chilly morning and shallow fog was visible on Thursday morning, according to MeT department.

The maximum temperature was recorded to be 26 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature settled at 10 Degree Celsius.

Humidity oscillated between 80 to 86 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Due to chilly winds, the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital is in the "moderate category" as the presence of moisture has increased the air's capacity to hold particulate matter (PM) for a longer time.

The overall Air Quality Index of Delhi was docking at 142 in the morning. At Dhirpur, the AQI was 120 at 8 am, while in Mathura Road area it dipped to the moderate category at 156.

The Air Quality Index near Pitampura, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 138, 121 and 157 respectively according to SAFAR.

According to the Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the day temperatures will now increase, while the night temperatures will not see any major changes.

On closer look, while most states of northern India are under the influence of successive weather systems affecting the northern hills and plains, some areas of south India have started experiencing hot-dry conditions with very high maximums.

The MeT department has predicted that March to May, 2019 season average temperatures are likely to be normal over most of the subdivisions except a few subdivisions of northwest India, northeast India and southern part of west coast where above normal temperatures are most likely.