At 12.2 Degrees, Coldest December In Delhi In 22 Years

Temperatures dropped drastically in Delhi after heavy rain last week (File)

Delhi witnessed the coldest December in 22 years today with temperatures plummeting to 12.2 degrees Celsius. Today is also the second coldest December 17 since 1992.

Low level clouds and no sunlight has led to the dip in the temperature. The conditions will start to improve from Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday settled 10 notches below the season's average. It was a chilly day as the maximum temperature settled at 12.9 degrees Celsius which further lowered today.

The Met department said on Monday that the severe cold wave will continue unabated in Delhi today.

The humidity was around 81 per cent today. The air quality too improved significantly from "poor" to "moderate" category. The visibility remained low in many parts of the city due to moderate fog.

Temperatures dropped drastically in the national capital after heavy rain last week. There was hail in parts of the city as well.

North India is in a frigid grip of cold with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh receiving snowfall. Drass In Jammu and Kashmir was the coldest place in the region on Monday at minus 27.2 degrees Celsius.