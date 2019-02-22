After Rain For 2 Days, Weather Pleasant, Air Quality Improves In Delhi

Air quality improves in Delhi after rain for 2 days in Delhi.

After receiving rain for the two consecutive days, the air quality in Delhi significantly improved on Friday with air quality index at 121. An Air Quality Index between 101 and 200 is considered "moderate".

The morning was pleasant with minimum temperature settling at 16 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature would be around 27 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

According to private forecaster Skymet, Delhi pollution will sustain this level for the next 24 hours.

Fog in the morning, however, led to delay of at least 12 trains towards Delhi on Friday due to low visibility conditions, according to the Indian Railways.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 94 per cent. The humidity in the region throughout the day will oscillate between 80 per cent to 83 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.



