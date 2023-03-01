Delhi Wakes Up To Strong Winds, Light Rain, Thunderstorm Predicted

IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky in Delhi and nearby areas today.

Delhi witnessed strong winds and drizzles this morning amid thunderstorm forecast. The weather department has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall in the National Capital Region (NCR) and nearby areas.

The maximum temperature will fall by 2-3 degrees over 48 hours and rise thereafter over the northwestern plains, said yesterday's weather bulletin. The maximum and minimum degrees in the national capital and nearby areas will be around 32 and 14 degrees, according to the forecast.