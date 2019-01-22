Jams In Delhi After Heavy Rain, Hailstorm During Rush Hour

Heavy showers and lightning in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain along with hailstorms caused a sharp dip in temperature in parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Tuesday morning.

Traffic slowed down across the city and visibility was low because of the darkened skies.

"Generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rainfall at most places and isolated thunderstorm activity accompanied with strong surface winds most likely during January 21 and 22," the weather department said.

At least 15 trains heading to the city were delayed due to fog and low visibility, said news agency ANI.

As the shower spell led to slow traffic movement, airlines such as Vistara took to Twitter leaving a message for the passengers. "Due to rain, there is traffic congestion enroute to Delhi airport road. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," they tweeted.

Delhi and its neighbourhood have been witnessing bouts of rain and thundershowers since Monday afternoon, a day after the warmest January day since 2012. The showers continued during evening and night leading to a drop in temperature.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light drizzle in the capital for the day with moderate showers at some places.

"The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day with chances of light rain or thunder showers. There are also possibilities of isolated hail storm," a met official said, adding that gusty winds could add to the chill.

(With inputs from ANI)

