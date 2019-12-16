Delhi Wakes Up To Foggy Morning, Mercury Dips To 9 Degree Celsius

Maximum and minimum temperatures today would be 20 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively. (File photo)

The minimum temperature in Delhi this morning was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius.

While the visibility remained low in many parts of the city due to moderate fog, the relative humidity was recorded at 82 per cent, a MeT official said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index was at 196 in the 'moderate' category at 9 am.

The meteorological department has predicted clear skies during the day.

Maximum and minimum temperatures today would be around 20 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.