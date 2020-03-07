Delhi Violence: Suspended AAP Leader's Pistol To Be Sent For Forensic Test

Tahir Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday

Delhi Police will send the pistol of suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, arrested in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi, to the forensic science laboratory next week, officials said on Saturday.

The laboratory will check whether the pistol was used for firing during the violence last month, they said. The pistol was recovered on Friday.

On Thursday, Tahir Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police after a court dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the clashes.

On the complaint of Ankit Sharma's father, the police registered an FIR against Tahir Hussain, who has rejected the charge.

So far, Delhi Police has registered 690 cases and held nearly 2,200 people in connection with the violence which claimed 53 lives and injured over 200.