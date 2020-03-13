7 Arrested In Connection With Head Constable's Killing In Delhi Riots: Cops

The arrested persons were conspirators as well as rioters: Police

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Delhi Police head constable during communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, the police said on Thursday.

Head constable Ratan Lal died of bullet injuries he received during the clashes in Gokalpuri on February 24. A case was registered in Dayalpur police station and it was being probed by the crime branch.

"Seven people have been arrested in Ratan Lal's case. It emerged during investigation that the spot where the incident took place was the venue for an anti-CAA protest. On the fateful day, a conspiracy was hatched to attack police," a senior Delhi Police official said.

Evidence in this regard has been collected. The arrested persons were conspirators as well as rioters, he said.

The violence in northeast Delhi last month claimed 53 lives and left over 200 injured. The riots were triggered by clashes between those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those supporting it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Rajesh Deo said the seven people have been arrested on charges of rioting, assault on public servant and other IPC sections.

"Charges of murder will be confirmed after further interrogation," he said.

The accused were Saleem Malik (38), Mohd Jalaluddin (33), Mohd Ayub (35), Mohd Yunus (32), Arif (27), Mohd Saleem (46), all residents of Chand Bagh, and Mohd Danish (23) from Loni, Ghaziabad, they said.