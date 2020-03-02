Over 1200 Arrests Made In Northeast Delhi Clashes, Say Police

Two Special Investigation Teams have been formed to investigate the violent Delhi clashes

The Delhi police arrested over 1200 people in the 4-day flare up in northeast Delhi that left 46 people dead and hundreds injured. A total of 369 cases have been filed, 44 of which are under the Arms Act.

On Sunday, police shut down rumours of alleged violence in southeast and west Delhi and arrested 23 people for triggering panic among people. 21 cases were filed by the cyber cell against people spreading rumours on social media.

The police have held countless meetings to keep the situation in check and urged people not to pay heed to rumours.

Clashes in northeast Delhi that began last Sunday and relentlessly went on till Wednesday caused widespread damage to property and loss of lives. Unruly mobs roamed the streets armed with sticks, stones and guns terrifying and attacking residents. Vehicles were set on fire and many houses and schools torched.

The violence gradually started to go down on Wednesday and Delhi police said they have deployed their officials in violence-hit areas.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been formed to investigate the violent clashes.