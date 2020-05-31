Ex-Councillor, Arrested In Delhi Violence Case, Gets Bail To Get Married

Ishrat Jahan has been granted granted an interim bail for 10 days.

A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim bail for 10 days to former municipal councillor from the Congress Ishrat Jahan, who has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to get married.

She has been booked under the anti-terror law in a case related to violence in northeast Delhi in February.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted the interim relief from June 10 to June 19 toMs Jahan on furnishing two sureties of Rs 1 lakh.

The court directed her not to tamper with any evidence or influence the witnesses in the case.

According to the interim bail plea, filed through advocates SK Sharma and Lalit Valeecha, Ms Jahan's marriage was fixed in 2018 for June 12, 2020.

The plea further said that Ms Jahan would not tamper with any evidence or influence the witnesses if granted bail.

The petition also claimed that Ms Jahan has been falsely implicated in the case.

It alleged that upon bare perusal of the contents of the case, no incident of violence can be attributed to her and the wild and baseless allegations made against her were not only irresponsible and false, but also caused serious harm to her reputation.

Clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.