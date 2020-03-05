Delhi Cop Recalls How He Rescued Senior As Stones Rained Around Them

Delhi violence: Officer Amit Sharma is rescued by Anuj Sharma and their colleagues

Delhi Police senior officer Anuj Sharma today narrated how he and his colleague rescued another officer, Amit Sharma, from the hands of a mob during the height of the violence in northeast Delhi over the controversial citizenship law.

Amit Sharma was injured in the head after a mob surrounded his team and attacked them, Anuj Sharma said, adding his colleague soon fell unconscious.

They were at Chand Bagh when violence broke out and the mobs surrounded them, he said.

"On February 24, Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma got injured and fell unconscious beside the divider of Wazirabad Road in Chand Bagh where people had turned violent. Two other police personnel and I got him up and took him to the Yamuna Vihar side," Anuj Sharma said.

He said the mob threw stones at them even as they were retreated while carrying the unconscious police officer. A video has also emerged showing Anuj Sharma and his team carrying the police officer towards Yamuna Vihar side, near Chand Bagh.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava visited Anuj Sharma's house today to ask him about his health.

"@CPDelhi visited residence of Sh. Anuj Sharma, ACP Gokul Puri, the officer who was injured facing rioters & yet, heroically rescued his senior, Sh. Amit Sharma, DCP Shahdara, who was grievously injured trying to control the senseless violence. Delhi Police is proud of such officers," the Delhi Police tweeted.

The violence over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA left 48 dead and hundreds injured. The Delhi Police were accused of not reacting timely to stop the violence, which was first reported on February 23, as mobs clashed for three more days.

With inputs from ANI