Delhi University Student Thrashed With Iron Rod After Argument Over Roadblock

The police has registered a case in the incident but Harshit's family alleges instead of investigation, they were being tortured by the police.
Last Friday, while returning home on scooter when Harshit reached Ravidas Lane, two vehicles entered the road from opposite sides blocking traffic. The driver of one vehicle allowed Harshit to pass following which an argument started between him and a woman who was driving the other car.
According to Harshit, the woman made comments at him which led to the arguments. Police said, the woman's husband who was standing nearby came and thrashed Harshit. He was joined by another relative of the woman and both the men beat up Harshit fracturing his nose and injuring him severely.
Harshit's family are demanding that a case must be filed with charges of attempt to murder while the police feels that it is an ordinary case of assault.
However, the police said that the sections were levelled following an initial medical examination of Harshit. A final report is awaited and if it suggests that the injuries were grave, the police officials said more sections will be added.