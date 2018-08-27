Delhi University Student Robs Camera To Buy Alcohol, Arrested

The accused is an alcoholic and planned to sell the camera to buy alcohol (Representational)

A 24-year-old Delhi University student was arrested for allegedly robbing a DSLR camera from an amateur photographer at the Tughlaqabad Fort, police said today. He planned to sell the camera to buy alcohol.

The police were informed about the incident yesterday.

Krishan Singh, 19, an amateur photographer, who is undergoing photography training from an institute in Delhi, told police that he was contacted through Facebook by two persons for preparing their portfolio.

He came to the Tughlaqabad Fort for a photoshoot of his clients.

While they were clicking pictures, two men came towards them and said they did not have permission of photography at the fort, police added.

The accused started assaulting the complainant and robbed his professional Nikon DSLR camera and ran away from the spot, they said.

A case was registered at the Govindpuri police station.

During the course of investigation, thorough search operation was launched at the Tughlaqabad Fort and the adjoining jungle area. On the basis of description of the accused, people with similar identities were questioned and secret informers were also deployed, the police said.

Subsequently, Vishal, a resident of Tughlaqabad village, was arrested near a shop in Tughlaqabad Village and the robbed camera was recovered from him, they added.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he is a second-year student pursuing BA (Pass) course from the Delhi University through correspondence.

He told the police he is an alcoholic and at times he went to the Tughlaqabad jungle area for drinking. There he met one Irshad and the duo bonded over their liquor addiction.