Some Delhi University Colleges, Including SRCC, Announce Cut-Off Lists Going by the trend followed by St. Stephens College and SRCC, it seems that cut off may increase for the Humanities stream

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi University cut-offs: Top commerce institution SRCC has announced its cut-off list New Delhi: Some top Delhi University colleges have released their first cut-off lists today for admissions in the 2018-19 session to DU colleges. Gargi College, Kirori Mal College, Aurobindo College (Evening) and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) have released their first cut off lists.



Going by the trend followed by St. Stephens College and SRCC, it appears that the



For admission to B.Com. (Honours) in SRCC, general category students would need 97.75 per cent marks, the same as last year. The cut off has, however, increased marginally for admission to BA Economics (Honours).



Last year, it was 98.25 per cent, and has increased to 98.75 per cent this year. St. Stephens too had set the first cut off for admission to BA Economics at 98.75 per cent for general category students belonging to Commerce stream.



Hansraj College has announced its first cut-off at 96.25 per cent for BA courses, 97.25 per cent for English (Honours), 97.5 per cent for B.Com (Honours), 98 per cent for Economics (Honours), 97 per cent for Mathematics (Honours) and 97.33 per cent for Physics (Honours).



Hindu College has the highest cut-offs percentage so far with Economics (Honours), English (Honours) and Physics (Honours) at 98 per cent. The cut-offs for English and Economics have risen by 0.5 percentage points, and Physics by 1.5 percentage points.



