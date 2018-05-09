Delhi Transport Corporation Issues Gag Order Against Employees The May 2 order said instances of employees making a statement or opinion about the government have come to notice.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT A source said the DTC staff was also barred from talking to media. (File) New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has issued a gag order to its employees asking them not to make any "statement or opinion" about the government.



The May 2 order said instances of employees making a statement or opinion about the government have come to notice and "this type of activities tarnish the image of the corporation in the eyes of the general public".



"Non-compliance of these instructions will attract strict disciplinary action against defaulter(s)," an order dated May 2 issued by the public relations department of the DTC read.



Though the order did not ban employees from talking to the "media" specifically, a DTC official told IANS that they have been banned from talking to the media.



"The chairman wants the media to only reach him," the official said.



"This has been viewed seriously by the higher authorities and it is against the conduct rules," the order said.



When contacted, DTC Deputy Chief General Manager and Public Relations Officer, Aradhana, declined to comment on the issue.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has issued a gag order to its employees asking them not to make any "statement or opinion" about the government.The May 2 order said instances of employees making a statement or opinion about the government have come to notice and "this type of activities tarnish the image of the corporation in the eyes of the general public"."Non-compliance of these instructions will attract strict disciplinary action against defaulter(s)," an order dated May 2 issued by the public relations department of the DTC read.Though the order did not ban employees from talking to the "media" specifically, a DTC official told IANS that they have been banned from talking to the media."The chairman wants the media to only reach him," the official said."This has been viewed seriously by the higher authorities and it is against the conduct rules," the order said. When contacted, DTC Deputy Chief General Manager and Public Relations Officer, Aradhana, declined to comment on the issue. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter