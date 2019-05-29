Fire Breaks Out At Women's Hostel In Janakpuri, 50 Evacuated

Six of the girls were taken to a nearby hospital due to problems caused by smoke inhalation, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said.

Delhi | | Updated: May 29, 2019 14:56 IST
The fire broke out at the basement entry of the hostel, the fire officer said.(Representational)


New Delhi: 

Fifty girls were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in a girls hostel near the Janakpuri metro station in west Delhi on today morning, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Two of them were discharged after first aid, he said. 

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 3 AM after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

The fire broke out in an electric panel at the basement entry of the hostel, the fire officer said. 

The fire was brought under control by 3.30 AM, the fire officer added.

Janakpuri HostelJanakpuri metro stationDelhi Fire Service

