Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory After Road Caves In In West Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police today said that Prof Joginder Singh Marg in the western part of the national capital had been closed after the road caved in.

The traffic police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the road closure.

Prof Joginder Singh Marg has been closed from both sides as the road has caved in, they tweeted. adding that "Commuters may take alternative via Arya Samaj road, Dharm Singh Marg and then Lal sai Marg."

Kindly avoid Prof. Jogender Singh Marg (District Centre to Lal Sai Marg carriage way) road as it has been caved at this stretch. Commuters may take alternative via Arya Samaj road, Dharm Singh Marg and then Lal sai Marg. pic.twitter.com/ga44ffNQ00 - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 18, 2021

Delhi had recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday. The city had recorded 0.4 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Monday. The rains caused water-logging at several places in the national capital.



