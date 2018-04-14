Delhi Traffic Cops Saw Driver 'Unconscious' In Moving Car, Saved Him Using CPR

Yogesh's life might have hit a dead end today if it were not for a few traffic policemen. The 40-year-old, who seemed to have fallen unconscious on the steering of the car that he was driving on National Highway 8, was spotted and saved from a possible tragedy.Assistant sub-inspector Shri Ram, along with Head Constable Bhal Singh and Constable Suresh were monitoring vehicles around Hanuman Mandir near Connaught place in central Delhi, when at around 12:30 pm, they noticed the car with a Uttar Pradesh name plate. On a closer look, they realised the driver inside seemed to be unconscious.Alerted, they somehow managed to stop the vehicle, which was on its way back from Mahipalpur. They then pulled the driver out and gave him a cardio-pulmonary resuscitation or CPR on the road, as several vehicles passed by.In a matter of seconds, Yogesh was back on his feet as he regained consciousness. A PCR was called thereafter so the man could be taken to a hospital. He was later admitted at Indian spinal injuries centre in Vasant Kunj.The Palam airport has issued a statement applauding the traffic policemen for thinking on their feet. "The lifesaving incident of the staff is an exemplary work," it said.