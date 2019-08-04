Delhi To Get Light To Moderate Rainfall Till August 7: Weather Department

Weather department predicts light rain and a "generally cloudy sky" in Delhi. (File image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and a "generally cloudy sky" in New Delhi on Sunday.

According to the weather forecaster, a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius will be witnessed today in the national capital.

During the week starting Monday, the weather department said that Delhi is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall till Wednesday, while on Thursday (August 8), the national capital will witness rain or thundershowers.

On Friday (August 9), skies will be generally cloudy with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm, the IMD said.

Parts of Delhi witnessed rainfall on Saturday, bringing respite to locals from the sultry weather and humidity.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Assam are already reeling under heavy rainfall and subsequent waterlogging and landslides.

