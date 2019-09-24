Delhi To Be 'First State' To Provide Legal Protection To Vendors, Says CM

Civic bodies have been asked to conduct a survey of vendors in Delhi. (Representational)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the national capital will soon become the "first state" to implement the Street Vending Act, 2014, to provide legal protection to street vendors and hawkers.

"Delhi will become the first state to implement the Act. Under it, town vending committees have been set up and a notification has been issued," he said.

Twenty-eight town vending committees have been set up, each having 30 members.

Twelve members have been elected from among street vendors and hawkers. The rest are officials who have been nominated, he said.

At a meeting on Monday, civic bodies were asked to conduct a survey of vendors through their respective town vending committees.

After the survey is completed, street vendors will be given certificates and thereafter, licenses bearing the name of the owner, address and the place of vending, Arvind Kejriwal said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.