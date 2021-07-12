Delhi Thief Who Only Hit VVIP Areas, Stole From Senior Bureaucrats Caught

The accused has been involved in 11 such thefts, police said (Representational)

One person has been arrested for allegedly stealing from several VVIP's in various high-profile areas in Delhi, police said today.

The accused Karan's alleged victims include several senior bureaucrats (IAS, IPS and IFS officers) and a Navy officer. Expensive watches, jewellery, wallets and foreign currency was recovered from the accused, police said.

The accused, who is from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, used to do laundry in many houses in the areas but was out of work since the lockdown last year, police said. With no income for months, he started stealing, they added.

As he had worked in the areas, the 28-year-old apparently developed good knowledge of the houses in the VIP areas and operated between 4.30 and 5.45 pm when no one was home. He has stolen from posh areas like Ravindra Nagar, Pandara Road, Tilak Marg and Mandir Marg.

"There were many thefts in posh areas in the past few days. The accused used to steal when no one was home," New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Yadav said.

After various such thefts, police checked CCTVs in the area, and a team was sent in plainclothes who then arrested Karan in one of the areas where he operated.

The accused has been involved in 11 such thefts, police said, and most stolen goods were recovered from his rented room.