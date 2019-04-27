Delhi Temperature Shoots Up To 40.7 Degree Celsius, Strong Winds Tomorrow

The MeT office has forecast clear sky and strong surface wind for Sunday. (File)

The national capital reeled under scorching heat on Saturday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 40.7 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, said a Meteorological (MeT) Department official.

The Safdarjung Observatory, data of which is considered the official figure for the city, registered a maximum of 40.7 degrees Celsius, also two notches above the season's average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 44 and 19 per cent.

The MeT office has forecast clear sky and strong surface wind for Sunday.

"The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.

On Friday, the maximum and the minimum temperatures settled at 41.9 degrees Celsius and 24.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

