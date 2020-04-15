Delhi Temperature Nears 40 Degrees Celsius, First In The Season

The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 20. (File)

The mercury in the national capital neared the 40 degrees Celsius-mark on Tuesday, the first time this season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city recorded a maximum of 39.7 degrees Celsius, which was four notches more than the normal, and a minimum of 23.2 degrees Celsius.

Weather stations at Palam and Ayanagar recorded a maximum of 41.2 degrees Celsius and 40.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Humidity levels oscillated between 34 and 76 per cent.

The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 20.

The weatherman predicted a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 39 and 23 degrees Celsius.